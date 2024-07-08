Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin the OJEE Counselling 2024 registration process on July 8, 2024 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination counselling round can find the direct link on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2024: Registration begins today at ojee.nic.in, check schedule here (Hindustan Times)

As per the official schedule, the registration/ choice filling for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/ALL BCAT/Int M.Sc programs under OJEE Starts today. The mock seat allotment result based on choices filled by the candidates will be displayed on July 18, 2024. Choice lock facility activation using candidate password starts on July 19, 2024 and ends on July 20, 2024.

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 21 to July 22, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on July 23, 2024 by 5 pm.

The documents required for counselling are- JEE Main/ OJEE 2024 rank card, 10+2 marksheet/ certificate, School/ College leaving certificate, Nativity/Residence Certificate, Caste Certificate, Income Certificate and EWS certificate.

All those candidates who are interested to apply for the counselling round for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling can follow the steps given below.

OJEE Counselling 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, make the payment of counselling fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Committee has also released counselling schedule for MTECH/MARCH/ MPLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc. Courses as well. The registration process for the same will begin today, July 8, 2024. The mock seat allotment result will be available on July 20, 2024. The seat allotment result for the courses mentioned above will be displayed on July 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.