Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds
- As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
More than 800 students who have secured 80% and above in their SSC board exams secured admissions to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the ongoing first come first served (FCFS) rounds.
As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
Colleges said students who were earlier trying to get colleges of their choice might have waited until the end until seats open up in the round. “While most high scorers have already taken admission, some might have taken the risk of waiting until quota seats opened up after the regular rounds. Also, there are some students who might have cancelled their earlier admissions and tried for another college or stream in this round,” said the principal of a suburban college.
Under the FCFS round, students can claim seats against vacancies shown in the portal on the designated date and time. Once students claim a seat and proceed for admission, they can confirm their seat in the given college. The education department shall conduct a total of seven phases of the FCFS rounds for students who are still awaiting a seat. The last phase will get over on January 31.
Most colleges in the city have already started their online classes for FYJC students from the first week of January. The state education department is yet to make an announcement on the conduct of exams and other academic planning for the year as admissions were delayed by nearly 4 months this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the interim stay on Maratha quota.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds
- As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AYUSH counselling 2020: Registration for third round will begin on Jan 19
- Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT- MBA 2021 admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Jan 31
- Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications
- The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCECE ITICAT counselling registration to begin from Jan 15, check key dates
- BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox