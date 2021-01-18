Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds

More than 800 students who have secured 80% and above in their SSC board exams secured admissions to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the ongoing first come first served (FCFS) rounds.

As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.

Colleges said students who were earlier trying to get colleges of their choice might have waited until the end until seats open up in the round. “While most high scorers have already taken admission, some might have taken the risk of waiting until quota seats opened up after the regular rounds. Also, there are some students who might have cancelled their earlier admissions and tried for another college or stream in this round,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Under the FCFS round, students can claim seats against vacancies shown in the portal on the designated date and time. Once students claim a seat and proceed for admission, they can confirm their seat in the given college. The education department shall conduct a total of seven phases of the FCFS rounds for students who are still awaiting a seat. The last phase will get over on January 31.

Most colleges in the city have already started their online classes for FYJC students from the first week of January. The state education department is yet to make an announcement on the conduct of exams and other academic planning for the year as admissions were delayed by nearly 4 months this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the interim stay on Maratha quota.