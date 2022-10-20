Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list today on bfuhs.ac.in, see details

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will release the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 today, October 20. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and registered themselves for medical admission under state quota seats can check the provisional merit list on bfuhs.ac.in.

After the provisional merit list is released, candidates can visit the admission brunch at BFUHS Faridkot to raise objections till 5 pm on October 21. After that, on October 22, the final provisional merit list will be displayed on the website.

The first round of counselling will begin on October 23. Candidates have to fill choices for the first round from October 23 to 27 (11:59 pm) and seat allotment result will be announced on November 2.

Punjab NEET counselling 2022 revised schedule

How to check Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022

Go to the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on the link for Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022.

Enter your login details, if required, and click on submit.

The provisional merit list will be displayed.

Check and download it.

This year, a total of 15,561 aspirants from Punjab appeared in NEET UG and of them, 10,533 have qualified in the medical entrance test.

