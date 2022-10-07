Home / Education / Admissions / Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS begins registrations on bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS begins registrations on bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: NEET qualified eligible candidates can apply for Punjab's state quota admissions on bfuhs.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot has started the registration process for Punjab NEET 2022 counselling, which will lead to medical and dental admissions to 85% state quota seats. NEET qualified eligible candidates can apply for Punjab's state quota admissions on bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is October 13.

The provisional merit list will be published on October 19 and candidates can submit objections to the provisional list up to 5 pm on October 20.

The final merit list will be displayed on the website on October 21.

After that, candidates can fill choices for round 1 between October 22 and 27. Punjab NEET counselling seat allotment result will be announced on November 2. If there is any objections to seat allotment results, candidates can submit it till 12 pm on November 3. If any change is required in allotment result, it will be displayed on the website.

Selected candidates have to report to the allotted college and pay 6 month's tuition fee by November 7, 5 pm.

Punjab NEET counselling 2022 application fee is 5,900 ( 5,000 + 900 GST). For SC candidates, the fee is 2,900.

