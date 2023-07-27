Rajasthan PTET allotment result 2023 today on ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET Allotment Result 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will announce seat allotment results of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test(PTET) 2023 today, July 27. Once released, candidates can check it on ptetggtu.com. Originally, Rajasthan PTET seat allotment result was scheduled to be out on July 23 but it was postponed. Rajasthan PTET allotment result 2023 releasing today on ptetggtu.com

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test applied for the the counselling process of the four year integrated BA-BEd or BSc-BEd or the two year BEd course can check their allotment status when it is released on the official website.

After the allotment list is released, selected candidates have to submit the admission fee of ₹22,000 between July 24 and 28.

They have to report at allotted institutions after counselling between July 29 and August 3.

After reporting, those who want to apply for upward movement can do it from July 30 to August 4. Allotment report after upward movement will be announced on August 8 and eligible candidates can report at allotted institutions between August 9 and 12. Check the schedule here.

The Rajasthan PTET counselling process started on June 25.

Steps to check PTET 2023 allotment result

Go to the official website, ptetggtu.com.

Open the link for 4 year or two year BEd allotment result.

Enter your credentials, if required, and login.

Check and download the seat allotment result 2023.

Take a printout of the page for future reference.

