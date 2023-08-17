Registration for 2nd round of MCC NEET PG counselling begins today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to begin registrations for the second round of NEET PG 2023 counselling today, August 17. Candidates have to apply on the PG counselling section on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. NEET PG counselling round 2 registration begins today on mcc.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The registration facility will be available till 12 pm on August 22, 2023 and the window to make payment of the fee will remain active till 8 pm on the same day.

Between August 19 and 22 (up to 11:55 pm) candidates have to fill their choices. The window for choice locking will start at 3 pm on August 22 and end at 22:55 pm that day.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on mcc.nic.in on August 25.

Selected candidates will be required to upload documents on the MCC portal on August 26.

They can go to the allotted medical college for joining/reporting from August 27 to September 4.

Institutions will verify and send data of joined candidates to MCC on September 5 and 6.

Registrations for the third round of counselling will begin on September 8. This round will get over on September 27. Here is the complete schedule.