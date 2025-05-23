SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Registration date extended till June 1, apply at samsodisha.gov.in

Higher Education Department, Odisha has extended the registration process for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025. Candidates who want to apply for e-admission can find the registration link on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Registration date extended till June 1

The last date for submitting the online CAF through website has been extended till June 1, 2025.

As per the revised timetable, the window for OTP based editing of the CAF, by the candidates who submitted the CAF earlier will open on May 21 and will close on June 1, 2025. During the same time period, candidates can upload the +2/equivalent marks by the applicants, who have already submitted their CAF earlier.

For CHSE students, the marks will be directly displayed in the CAF as per the CHSE result database. However, the applicants from other Boards have to enter their marks in the designated fields within the specified timeline.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: How to check

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

2. Click on SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Your registration is done.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Odisha government has approved the implementation of 11.25% reservation for candidates belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in admissions to UF courses in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department, starting from the academic year 2025-26.

The seat allotment will be made as per the opted Major in single major, major-1 in double major and general in three minors. Apart from this, all other subjects will be mapped based on the request made by the Student and counselling process at HEI level. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.

Official Notice Here