SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 for Round 2 releasing today, here’s how to check

Student Academic Management System will release SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 on July 5, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today and can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, the provisional allotment of seats for second round selection will be available at 4 pm. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student's Account] portal can be done from July 5 to July 8, 2024. If an applicant is satisfied with the allotted seat i.e., both the HEI and subject, he/she can choose this option. After selecting the freeze option, applicants have to pay the admission fees for the seat allocated.

The data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Second Round Admission) can be done from July 6 to July 9, 2024.

This counselling round is conducted for admission in all (+3) degree colleges – government, non government, aided, unaided including self financing colleges of the state under Student Academic Management System. Applicants who got selected and taken admission during Phase I admission process in any Honor’s subject will not be eligible to participate in Phase II and Phase III admission processes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.