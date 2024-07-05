 SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 for Round 2 releasing today, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 for Round 2 releasing today, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 05, 2024 11:48 AM IST

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 will be released today, July 5, 2024. Steps to check seat allotment is given here.

Student Academic Management System will release SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 on July 5, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today and can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check
SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, the provisional allotment of seats for second round selection will be available at 4 pm. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.
  • Click on SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student's Account] portal can be done from July 5 to July 8, 2024. If an applicant is satisfied with the allotted seat i.e., both the HEI and subject, he/she can choose this option. After selecting the freeze option, applicants have to pay the admission fees for the seat allocated.

The data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Second Round Admission) can be done from July 6 to July 9, 2024.

This counselling round is conducted for admission in all (+3) degree colleges – government, non government, aided, unaided including self financing colleges of the state under Student Academic Management System. Applicants who got selected and taken admission during Phase I admission process in any Honor’s subject will not be eligible to participate in Phase II and Phase III admission processes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.

Official Schedule Here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 for Round 2 releasing today, here’s how to check
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On