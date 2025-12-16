SPJIMR launches fifth batch of PGDM online to build future-ready, cross-functional business leaders

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened admissions for the fifth batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Online programme. The two-year course is AICTE-approved and aimed at working professionals seeking to strengthen management skills without taking a break from their careers.

SPJIMR is among a limited number of institutions worldwide to hold the triple crown of international accreditations—EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. The institute said the online PGDM programme is designed to combine academic rigour with flexibility and industry relevance, making it accessible to professionals across sectors and locations.

The programme focuses on building decision-making, problem-solving and cross-functional leadership capabilities. According to the institute, previous batches have included participants from varied professional backgrounds and geographies, including Central and South-East Asia.

The curriculum is spread over two years. The first year covers core subjects in functional and general management, while the second year allows participants to pursue micro-specialisations. A key component of the programme is a six-month Industry Integrated Learning Project (IILP), supported by a module on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In addition to online learning, the programme includes three on-campus immersions, each lasting five days, at SPJIMR’s Mumbai campus. These sessions focus on faculty interaction, peer learning, workshops, group projects and engagement with industry leaders. Participants also have the option to take part in an international immersion that offers exposure to global business practices and cross-cultural learning.

Speaking about the programme, Prof. Debmallya Chatterjee, Chairperson, PGDM Online at SPJIMR, said it is structured to support professionals managing work and personal commitments while preparing for leadership roles that require analytical depth and integrative thinking.

Participants who complete the programme successfully are awarded the PGDM Online diploma and gain access to SPJIMR’s alumni network of over 18,000 professionals.

(Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.)

(Based on press note issued by S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research.)