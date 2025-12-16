SPJIMR launches fifth batch of PGDM online to build future-ready, cross-functional business leaders
The programme combines online learning with on-campus immersions and industry projects, focusing on decision-making and leadership skills over two years.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened admissions for the fifth batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Online programme. The two-year course is AICTE-approved and aimed at working professionals seeking to strengthen management skills without taking a break from their careers.
SPJIMR is among a limited number of institutions worldwide to hold the triple crown of international accreditations—EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. The institute said the online PGDM programme is designed to combine academic rigour with flexibility and industry relevance, making it accessible to professionals across sectors and locations.
The programme focuses on building decision-making, problem-solving and cross-functional leadership capabilities. According to the institute, previous batches have included participants from varied professional backgrounds and geographies, including Central and South-East Asia.
The curriculum is spread over two years. The first year covers core subjects in functional and general management, while the second year allows participants to pursue micro-specialisations. A key component of the programme is a six-month Industry Integrated Learning Project (IILP), supported by a module on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
In addition to online learning, the programme includes three on-campus immersions, each lasting five days, at SPJIMR’s Mumbai campus. These sessions focus on faculty interaction, peer learning, workshops, group projects and engagement with industry leaders. Participants also have the option to take part in an international immersion that offers exposure to global business practices and cross-cultural learning.
Speaking about the programme, Prof. Debmallya Chatterjee, Chairperson, PGDM Online at SPJIMR, said it is structured to support professionals managing work and personal commitments while preparing for leadership roles that require analytical depth and integrative thinking.
Participants who complete the programme successfully are awarded the PGDM Online diploma and gain access to SPJIMR’s alumni network of over 18,000 professionals.
(Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.)
(Based on press note issued by S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News