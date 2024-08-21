Strategising for success with ISB Executive Education’s Certificate Programme in IT Project Management

The global IT landscape is experiencing robust growth, with expenditure projected to reach $5 trillion in 2024, marking a 6.8% increase from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc. Another report by Gartner named Software Market Insights: Project Management says that over 85% of businesses actively use project management software and the market is expected to reach a valuation of $7 billion by 2026. Boost your career with ISB's Executive Education Certificate in IT Project Management..

In project management, automating low-value tasks frees up project managers to concentrate on strategic objectives, enhancing project success and fostering organisational growth. IT professionals are also expected to navigate digital disruption, implement lean methodologies, and utilise tools that adapt to increasingly agile environments. Certificate Programme in IT Project Management by ISB Executive Education can help professionals master software project management, risk mitigation, and value enhancement. It also provides skills, helping professionals manage projects, adapt to trends, and lead IT initiatives effectively.

Comprehensive Curriculum and Essential Tools for Project Managers

ISB Executive Education’s IT Project Management programme covers agile software development, large project planning, and tools like Trello, Confluence, Asana, and JIRA, providing practical skills essential for efficient management in today’s industry. The programme also includes a module called PMP Certification Training. This module offers 35 hours of PMP Certification Training, designed to build confidence for the PMP exam and support success as a project manager after certification.

The programme provides a comprehensive overview of the project management lifecycle. It commences with foundational principles and progresses to explore project selection, prioritisation, and portfolio management. Subsequent modules focus on project planning, execution, monitoring, control, and closure. The curriculum also encompasses an introduction to Agile and Scrum frameworks.

Expert Lectures, Capstone Project, and PMP Training

One of the major highlights of this programme is that professionals get to enjoy self-paced, flexible online learning. They can study via pre-recorded videos from renowned ISB faculty over a high-impact three-month journey, dedicating 4-6 hours a week and participate in a rigorous 4-week Capstone Project. This programme also includes PMP certificate training which equips professionals with the project management skills needed to excel in their careers and improve their organisational impact.

ISB Executive Education advantage

Ranked as the #1 business school in India and #5 in Asia, according to the Financial Times Global Ranking 2024, ISB Executive Education brings unparalleled expertise to the project management domain. The Certificate Programme, based on feedback from over 400 participants, offers a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, positioning it as a crucial investment for career growth.

Here are few other highlights of this programme:

* Real world case studies

* Practice quizzes

* Self-study discussions

* Key case studies (Reliance Energy's Digital Transformation, Optimising Government infrastructure projects, Internet Forecasting System Analysis)

* PMP Certification Training - This module offers 35 hours of PMP Certification Training, following PMI guidelines, to boost exam confidence and project management success.

Key Takeaways

At the end of this programme, professionals will master IT project management essentials, focusing on technology-specific challenges, stakeholder analysis, agile development, and large-scale project planning. Learn to create detailed project plans, manage software development life cycles, and gain expertise in scheduling, monitoring, and evaluation. Apply knowledge through simulations, preparing for real-world industry roles.

Programme Details

Starts on: 25 September 2024

Duration: 12 weeks,Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,10,000

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.