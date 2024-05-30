Study Abroad: Apply for MSc Digital Health Systems course at University of Strathclyde, check details

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is accepting applications for its one-year MSc Digital Health Systems course starting in September 2024. University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is accepting applications for its one-year MSc Digital Health Systems. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A press release issued by the institution stated that the Master’s degree acts as the “perfect conversion pathway” for graduates looking to move into the healthcare sector.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The course can also be pursued by existing health and social care practitioners looking to up-skill in digital innovation and move into leadership and transformational roles, the release informed.

Students who graduate with the MSc in Digital Health Systems are not only equipped to work in the fast-growing field of digital health but will also be in a position to transform the delivery of health and care as it rapidly develops in the future, the release stated.

Also read: IIM Bangalore launches online UG course on Digital Business and Entrepreneurship

Among the wide range of career options for graduates include IT professionals – one of the fastest growing professions within health and care organizations. Private and public health and care services worldwide are also expanding their digital health workforce. Hardware and software companies are all seeking expertise in the health and wellness sector.

Features of MSc Digital Health Systems:

The course is delivered by a broad range of world experts in computing science, information science, psychology, and health services research.

Students will learn about state-of-the-art devices (e.g. sensors, wearables, apps), systems (electronic health records, remote monitoring), and methods (co-design, machine learning, and data analytics).

Students will learn about health and care implementation, innovation, and how to deliver real-world digital health solutions in context and at scale.

The course also offers guest lectures from experts in the field. These include data scientists, systems developers, and health program managers. Students will also gain hands-on practical projects in partnership with leading organizations such as the National Health Service (NHS), the Scottish Government, industry, the third sector, and The Digital Health and Care Institute (DHI).

Also read: University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MEng Mechanical Engineering

To be eligible, a minimum second-class (2.2) Honours degree or international equivalent in any subject is required. Furthermore, an IELTS score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) in the English language is needed.

The fee of the course is - £26,100 for international students for the 2024-25 session.

The University also offers the Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students, wherein scholarships of between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught master's degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Also read: Cambridge India holds largest ever March series exams, results out for over 15,000 students

The scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.