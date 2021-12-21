SWAYAM July 2021 exam in February 2022, registration begins on swayam.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for SWAYAM July 2021 exam from December 16, 2021 onwards. Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can apply for the SWAYAM examination through the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 2, 2022.

The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The correction in the particulars of application form online will be done from January 4 to January 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through these simple steps given below.

SWAYAM July 2021 exam: How to register

Visit the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on SWAYAM July 2021 exam link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as examination fees and SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as examination fees. The payment should be done through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI or Paytm Services.