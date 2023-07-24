Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule released at tnmedicalselection.net

The schedule for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule released (ANI)

The registration/ payment and choice filling & locking process will begin on July 25 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31 at 5 pm. Candidates can register online through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

The processing of seat allotment process will be from August 1 to August 2. The seat allotment results will be announced on August 3. Candidates will be able to download the provisional seat allotment order from August 4 to August 8.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500 for the government quota and ₹1000 for the management quota in order to participate in the online choice-filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses.

“Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, But once locked they will not be allowed to edit. Hence candidates are requested to check their choices and the order of preference before locking” reads the official notification.

The candidate's choices will be automatically locked if they are not locked by the deadline of July 31, 5 PM.

