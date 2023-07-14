Home / Education / Admissions / TANCET MBA, MCA rank lists out on tn-mbamca.com, steps to check

TANCET MBA, MCA rank lists out on tn-mbamca.com, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 01:14 PM IST

TANCET 2023 rank list for MBA and MCA has been released. Candidates can check it on tn-mbamca.com.

TANCET 2023 rank list has been released. Candidates who qualified in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test and applied for the counselling process of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) can go to tn-mbamca.com and check merit lists.

TANCET MBA, MCA rank lists out on tn-mbamca.com (File photo/For representation)

In the next stage, selected candidates will participate in the counselling process which include initial fee deposit, tentative allotment and confirmation by candidates and provisional allotment. Dates for these activities will be shared later on the exam website.

TANCET rank lists have been released separately for MBA and MCA and it consists name, application number, marks and rank of the candidate.

Here is the direct link to check TANCET rank list 2023.

How to download TANCET 2023 rank list

  1. Go to tn-mbamca.com.
  2. On the left hand side, open the MBA or MCA rank list, as required.
  3. A PDF will open.
  4. Check your result using application number or name.

