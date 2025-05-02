Technology and AI Leadership Programme from IIT Delhi: Unlock leadership potential, apply now to drive transformation

Technology is now central to everything we do—shaping businesses and daily life alike. The tech sector is expanding rapidly in India and across the world, with new innovations emerging constantly. This makes strong tech leadership more crucial than ever. According to McKinsey’s report The State of AI: How organisations are rewiring to capture value, 78% of organisations reported using AI in at least one business function as of 2024—up from 55% in 2023. Master tech strategy and AI tools with IIT Delhi’s expert-led, hands-on leadership programme.

As technology adoption accelerates, leaders need to keep up. Many now recognise the urgency to upskill, as navigating AI, automation, and emerging tools becomes essential for staying relevant. Tech leadership is key to driving growth, improving efficiency, and delivering better customer experiences. McKinsey’s Technology Trends Outlook 2024 highlights that generative AI, quantum computing, and robotics are transforming industries—demanding leaders who can embed innovation into organisational strategy. The World Economic Forum also stresses that “digital leaders must align technology initiatives with business goals,” underscoring the need for strategic thinking in a fast-evolving landscape.

The Technology and AI Leadership Programme from IIT Delhi is designed to prepare professionals to lead this change. With live-online sessions, real-world cases and insights from top faculty, it combines tech expertise with strategic leadership for real business impact.

Key Features of the Programme

This high-impact programme from IIT Delhi builds tech-driven leadership skills and blends real industry insights with academic depth - ideal for today’s digital world. Explore all the key highlights and what sets it apart.

* Leadership-focused curriculum covering AI, cloud, blockchain, IoT, and more

* Capstone project to build sharp real-world technology strategy expertise

* Industry insights from CXOs and technology leaders; 10+ sessions by tech leaders

* Two-day inspiring and enriching immersion at the IIT Delhi campus

* IIT Delhi certificate recognised across industries

* Learn to bridge the gap between technology and business strategy

* Six-month live-online programme led by IIT Delhi faculty and global experts

* Get hands-on support using no-code tools for tech agility

Industry-aligned curriculum

Career-oriented course structure

This curriculum is thoughtfully designed to reflect the evolving demands of today’s tech-driven industries. It equips professionals with the right blend of strategic thinking, technological adaptability, customer focus, operational efficiency, and compliance readiness. The content is aligned with current global trends and prepares learners to lead in rapidly transforming environments.

Key electives include:

Managing AI and ML for Business

Managing Digital Transformation and Strategic Alignment

Organisational Leadership in the Age of AI and Digital Technologies

Project Leadership and IT Project Management

Cyber Resilience and Information Assurance

Emerging Digital Technologies and Business Models

Learning highlights

After six enriching months with IIT Delhi’s live online programme, here’s what you’ll gain to lead with confidence and clarity.

Sharper decision-making skills: You’ll be able to spot tech trends early and turn them into smart, strategic moves.

A mindset shift: You’ll embrace disruption, challenge outdated systems, and bring in new-age platforms to solve real business problems.

Stronger leadership: You’ll lead with a more democratic style, encouraging fresh ideas, constant learning, and flexible thinking in your team.

Agile expertise: You’ll run tech projects more smoothly, keeping them aligned with goals, delivered on time, and financially sound.

Innovation edge: You’ll boost creativity and build an innovation-friendly culture across your organisation.

Resilience skills: You’ll learn to safeguard your systems, spot tech risks early, and handle cybersecurity challenges confidently.

Programme Coordinator: Learn under the expert guidance of Prof. Arpan Kar from India’s No. 2 engineering institute, IIT Delhi, ensuring top-tier academic and industry-driven mentorship.

Access to ‘practitioner insights’: Gain real-world perspectives through 10+ live sessions led by experienced technology and industry practitioners.

Certificate: Earn a prestigious professional certificate from IIT Delhi, validating your expertise in technology and AI leadership upon completion.

In short, you’ll be equipped not just to keep up, but to lead in today’s fast-moving tech world, making sure your organisation is ready for what’s next.

Who will benefit the most?

This programme is perfect for tech leaders, managers, and consultants who want to sharpen their strategic thinking and lead digital transformations. Here are the top categories.

Emerging tech leaders and IT decision-makers looking to enhance tech management skills and drive digital transformations.

Functional managers aiming to boost efficiency, innovation, and advance into senior leadership roles.

Business consultants, analysts, and entrepreneurs eager to master AI strategy, tap into new markets, and disrupt traditional models.

Professionals keen to build stronger, more agile brands through technology and strategic thinking.

Programme Details

Technical Orientation: 28 June 2025

Duration: 7 Months (Live Online)

Programme Fee: ₹1,69,000

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma holders (10+2+3) are eligible to apply



