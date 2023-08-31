TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result announced, steps to check
TN NEET Round 2 Allotment Result 2023: The list has been published on the counselling website, tnmedicalselection.net.
The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has issued round 2 allotment results of the state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates who have participated in this round can check below the direct link and steps to download the TN NEET round 2 result.
The list has been published on the counselling website, tnmedicalselection.net.
TN NEET UG round 2 allotment result direct link
These are the steps to download it:
- Go to tnmedicalselection.net.
- Open the MBBS/BDS tab under UG courses.
- Go to “Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 7.5% Reservation) Course Session :2023 - 2024 on - 31.08.2023”.
- Check your result using name or AR number.
As per the counselling schedule, candidates will be issued allotment results on September 1 and they can report at allotted institutions between September 1 and 4 (5 pm).
They have to pay the tuition fee before downloading allotment letters, except for those selected for BDS in self-financing dental colleges. Such candidates have to pay the fee directly to the institute at the time of joining.
SC/SCA/ST/ SCC candidates under government or management quota in self-financing colleges whose annual parental income is less than ₹2.5 lakh are exempted from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order.
Re-allotted candidates who have already paid the fee in first round have to pay the difference (if any) amount only.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Neet
- Tamil Nadu
- Admissions