News / Education / Admissions / TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result announced, steps to check

TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result announced, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 31, 2023 03:30 PM IST

TN NEET Round 2 Allotment Result 2023: The list has been published on the counselling website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has issued round 2 allotment results of the state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates who have participated in this round can check below the direct link and steps to download the TN NEET round 2 result.

TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result declared(tnmedicalselection.net)
TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result declared(tnmedicalselection.net)

The list has been published on the counselling website, tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET UG round 2 allotment result direct link

These are the steps to download it:

  1. Go to tnmedicalselection.net.
  2. Open the MBBS/BDS tab under UG courses.
  3. Go to “Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 7.5% Reservation) Course Session :2023 - 2024 on - 31.08.2023”.
  4. Check your result using name or AR number.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates will be issued allotment results on September 1 and they can report at allotted institutions between September 1 and 4 (5 pm).

They have to pay the tuition fee before downloading allotment letters, except for those selected for BDS in self-financing dental colleges. Such candidates have to pay the fee directly to the institute at the time of joining.

SC/SCA/ST/ SCC candidates under government or management quota in self-financing colleges whose annual parental income is less than 2.5 lakh are exempted from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order.

Re-allotted candidates who have already paid the fee in first round have to pay the difference (if any) amount only.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out