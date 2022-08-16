TNEA rank list 2022 releasing today on tneaonline.org; Check last year's cut-off

TNEA Rank List 2022: Anna University will publish the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for 2022 today, August 16. Once published, candidates who applied for undergraduate engineering courses can check their selection status on tneaonline.org.

The rank list will be available at 10:30 am.

As students wait for TNEA rank list 2022, they can check last year's engineering admission cut-offs at Anna University and other colleges/universities by clicking here.

Once released, students can download the TNEA rank list by following below steps:

How to check TNEA 2022 rank list

Go to tneaonline.org. On the home page, click on the TNEA 2022 rank list download link. Enter your login credentials if required. Submit and view the TNEA rank list. Take a printout for future use.

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu. This acts as a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state.