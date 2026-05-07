Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE will close the registration process for TS DOST 2026 on May 7, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for admissions into UG courses in Telangana State Degree Online Services can find the direct link through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2026: Last date today to apply at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to register here

The web options will close on May 8, 2026. The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on May 14, 2026.

The online self-reporting can be done from May 15 to 23, 2026, for candidates who have been allotted seats. The Phase 2 registration process will commence on May 15 and will close on May 25, 2026.

Direct link to apply for TS DOST 2026

TS DOST 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

DOST provides a single online window for admissions to any Undergraduate Programme in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, JNTU, and TS-SBTET). For more related details candidates can check the official website of DOST.