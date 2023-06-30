Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result on June 30, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 2 of Degree Online Services, Telangana can check the results through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here (HT File)

Direct link to check TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result

TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students will be done from July 1 to July 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS DOST.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON