TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration begins tomorrow at tseamcetd.nic.in

Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:16 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration begins tomorrow, October 21, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration tomorrow, October 21, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the counselling round yet can check and apply for the final phase through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

The online filling of form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time to attend the certificate verification for not attended candidates in first and second phase will be conducted on October 21, 2022. The certificate verification will be done on October 22 and freezing of options will be done on October 23, 2022.

The provisional allotment of seats will be on October 26 and tuition fees will be paid through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022. To apply for the final phase, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.
  • Click on Final Phase registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
