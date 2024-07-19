TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 releasing today at tgeapcet.nic.in, here’s how to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, July 19, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 releasing today, how to check

The official notice reads, “the Provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on or before 19-07-2024and will be placed in the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in.”

The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website can be done from July 19 to July 23, 2024.

To download the candidate’s provisional allotment order, candidates will have to enter the ROC Form Number, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the seat allotment result for Phase 1.

TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on the submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order can be done through online mode- credit card, debit card or net banking within the prescribed time and self-report through the online system in the candidates login and take the admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

The phase 2 registration process will begin on July 26 and the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the second phase will be done on July 27, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.