Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE ) has declared the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18, 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the TS EAMCET first seat allotment result now available on tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result out for first phase, direct link to check here

TGCHE earlier released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the TS EAMCET allotment result can initiate the tuition fee payment and self-report to the colleges from July 18, 2025, to July 22, 2025.

Candidates must visit the website and click on the payment link. The processing fee for SC/ST is Rs. 600/, and for Others, it is Rs. 1200/—. The payment should be made online.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result

TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

Here how to check allotment results:-

1. Visit official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, tab on the link ‘TS EAMCET 2025 Provisional allotment result’ link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Tab on show allotment.

5. Download the copy of seat allotment result

With this, Online filing of information/fees processing by candidates who did not attend the First Phase counselling will held on July 25. Verification of Certificate for already slot booked candidates in the Second Phase will be conducted on July 26. Exercising Options after Certificate Verification (It is mandatory to exercise options afresh for the Second phase from July 26 to July 27. Freezing of options will held on July 27. Provisional allotment of Seats will be displayed on the portal on/ before July 30, 2025. Candidates to pay Tuition Fee and Self Reporting between July 30 to August 01. Candidates have to physically report at the college between July 31 to August 02.

Online filing of information/fees processing by candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases will be held on August 5. Verification of certificates for already slot-booked candidates in the Final Phase will be conducted on August 6. Exercising Options after Certificate Verification from August 6 to 7. Freezing of options will held on August 7. Provisional Allotment of Seats will be displayed on the portal on or before August 10. Candidates to pay Tuition Fee and Self-Reporting between August 10 and August 11. Candidates have to physically report at the college between August 11 to August 13.

For more updates and announcements, candidates to visit official website.