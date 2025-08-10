TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 released at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link to check here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results 2025 on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their allotment results on the official website at tgeapcetd.nic.in. TS EAMCET final phase allotment 2025 live updates TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 is out at tgeapcet.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to sign in using their credentials to check the allotment results.

With the allotment results now released, candidates will have to make tuition fee payment and proceed for self reporting through website by August 12, 2025.

The the processing fee is ₹600/- for SC, ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for other category candidates.

Candidates can pay the online payment through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ T-Wallet.

They can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check the final phase allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link to check the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025 on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the allotment result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG EAPCET.