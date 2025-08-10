Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 released at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 01:58 pm IST

TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 has been released at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given below. 

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results 2025 on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their allotment results on the official website at tgeapcetd.nic.in. TS EAMCET final phase allotment 2025 live updates

TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 is out at tgeapcet.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.
TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 is out at tgeapcet.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to sign in using their credentials to check the allotment results.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK TS EAMCET FINAL PHASE ALLOTMENT 2025

With the allotment results now released, candidates will have to make tuition fee payment and proceed for self reporting through website by August 12, 2025.

The the processing fee is 600/- for SC, ST category candidates and 1200/- for other category candidates.

Candidates can pay the online payment through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ T-Wallet.

They can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check the final phase allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link to check the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025 on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the allotment result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG EAPCET.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / TS EAMCET final phase allotment results 2025 released at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On