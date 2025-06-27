TS EAPCET counselling schedule 2025 released, applications begin tomorrow, check important dates here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released admission counselling schedule for TS EAPCET (or EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test and want to take part in the counselling procedure can check the schedule on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAPCET counselling schedule 2025 has been released at tgeapcet.nic.in. Online applications will begin from June 28, 2025. The important dates for first phase is given here. (Representative image/HT Archive)

As per the official schedule, the online application window for Round 1 will open on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Check the important dates for first phase here:

June 28, 2025 - July 7, 2025: Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification July 1 to July 8, 2025: Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 6 to July 10, 2025: Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 10, 2025: Freezing of options July 13, 2025: Display of Mock Seat Allocation (on or before) July 14 to July 15, 2025: Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment July 15, 2025: Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment July 18, 2025: Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase (on or before) July 18 to July 22, 2025: Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

For Phase 2 and Final Phase, and other important dates, candidates can check the full schedule through this direct link.

Notably, the TG EAPCET results were declared on May 11, 2025. The CET exam for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) was conducted on April 29 and April 30, 2025, and Engineering exam was conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 2025.

TS EAPCET Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for TS EAPCET admission counselling process:

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link to apply for TS EAPCET Admission Counselling 2025. Enter credentials to log in, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload documents if necessary, and pay the counselling fee. Submit the application and download the conformation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Telangana Council of Higher Education.