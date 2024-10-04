TS ICET 2024 special phase allotment result out at tgicet.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, released the special phase allotment result on Friday, October 4, 2024. Candidates who registered for the counselling process for admission into MBA and MCA courses can check their results on the official website at tgicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2024 special phase allotment result are out at tgicet.nic.in, Check via direct link.

To check the results, candidates need to sign in through the ‘Candidate login’ option.

Notably, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking, and certificate verification of those candidates who did not get their certificates verified earlier began on September 30, 2024.

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was conducted on October 1, 2024.

The window to exercise options was open from October 1 to October 2, 2024, and candidates could also freeze their options up till October 2.

With the declaration of the provisional allotment results, candidates can make payment of tuition fees and self-report through the web from October 4 to October 5, 2024.

Additionally, candidates will need to report at allotted colleges between October 5 and October 7, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the special phase counselling had been opened for candidates who met the following criteria:

Not secured a seat so far but got their certificates verified.

Not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified.

Secured a seat, self-reported and allotted college, and aspiring for a better option.

The TSCHE stated in an official notice, “The Candidate who secures provisional allotment in special Phase in the same college with the different course has to download the fresh provisional allotment order (special phase) and once again report in the same college in a different course on or before 07.10.2024, otherwise the provisional allotment shall automatically stands cancelled.”

Furthermore, such candidates will also need to take back the original Transfer Certificate (T.C) from the college where he/she had reported after the final phase results.

TS ICET 2024 special phase allotment results: How to check

Candidates can check the special phase allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link to check allotment results.

Go to the candidate login section.

Enter your login details and submit.

Download the allotment order.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.