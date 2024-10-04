Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 3000 posts at canarabank.com, direct link here

Canara Bank will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on October 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Apprentice posts can find the direct link on the organisation's official website, canarabank.com. This recruitment drive will fill 3000 posts. Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024 registration ends today, link here (Reuters File Photo)

Eligible candidates must register on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank. Only candidates with a 100% complete profile on the Apprenticeship portal are eligible to apply.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the central government. The candidate's age should be between 20 and 28 years.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the post is ₹500/—for all candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from the fee. The payment of theapplication fee should be done online through Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.