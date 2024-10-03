Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 Group C, D posts begins tomorrow at allahabadhighcourt.in

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will begin the registration process for Group C and D posts on October 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Group C, D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 can find the direct link on the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. The link to apply will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/. Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024 registration begins tomorrow for 3306 posts

The last date to apply is October 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 3306 posts in the organisation. The vacancy details can be checked here.

Vacancy Details

Dist.Court/ Stenographer/ 2024: 583 posts

Dist.Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2024: 1054 posts

Dist.Court/ Drivers (Driver Category 'C'/ Grade-IV)/ 2024: 30 posts

Dist. Court/Group 'D'/2024: 1639 posts

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Click on Group C or Group D post link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

The application fee is different for all posts mentioned above.

The candidates may apply for more than one post but they will have to apply and pay the examination fee separately for each post as provided in the detailed advertisement.

Selection Process

The selection will be done through offline Written Examination (on O.M.R. Sheet) post-wise on different dates/shifts in the various Districts of Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a Hindi/English computer type test, a Hindi/English stenography Test, and a Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.