TS LAWCET phase 2 registration begins on September 17, here’s how to apply and other important details

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to begin the registration for TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 second phase on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Candidates who wish to take part in the Round 2 counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Phase 2 registration will begin on September 17. Check the steps to apply. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The deadline for submission of applications is September 21, 2024.

As per the schedule, the window for online payment and uploading of scanned copies of certificates for verification will also be open from September 17 to September 21, 2024.

The display of a verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through e-mail service will be conducted on September 22, 2024.

The Exercising Web options for Round 2 will be done from September 23 to September 24, 2024.

Editing of Web Options for Phase 2 will be done on September 25, 2024.

The provisional list of candidates will be out on September 30, 2024.

The Reporting at allotted colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan will be done from October 1 to October 4, 2024.

It may be mentioned that as per the TSCHE, candidates who have already attended the certificate verification process in first phase can directly exercise web options for the second phase of counselling.

Moreover, the application fee for TS LAWCET 2024 is ₹800. For Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe category candidates, the fee is Rs. 500.

TS LAWCET 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

Candidates who wish to apply for the second phase of the counselling process can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS LAWCET 2024 Round 2 registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.