UGC has declared 24 institutes as fake universities: Dharmendra Pradhan

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday in a written reply to a question a in the Lok Sabha.

To the question on what action has been taken by the government against such universities, the Education Minister said, "Show Cause Notices/Warning Notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self styled institution is found/noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956."

He also said the UGC issues public notices about the fake universities in newspapers and writes letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against such universities located in their jurisdiction.

Among the 24 fake universities in the country, seven are operating in Delhi, eight in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha and West Bengal and one each in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

