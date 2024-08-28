University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for BSc Psychology, details inside

Admissions are open at The University of Birmingham Dubai for their BSc Psychology program. The program curriculum spans modern psychological theory and application, including social psychology, human neuroscience, psychopharmacology, and child development. For September 2024 entry, scholarships of up to 30% to all students based on academic performance is being offered by the university.(Official Website)

A broad spectrum of human behaviors and cognitive processes, from basic activities like feeding to more intricate abilities such as language and social interactions, are covered in the program.

The program begins with foundational modules in psychology, research methods, and related skills in the first two years, followed by advanced specialist modules in the final year, providing cutting-edge insights into selected psychological areas.

Also Read: Study abroad: How policies in popular countries are redirecting students toward alternative options

Programme delivery:

The Psychology degree is designed with a common curriculum covering all fundamental aspects of modern psychology. Additionally, in the third year, students can choose from various specialist modules, enabling them to concentrate on advanced areas at the field's cutting edge.

Course dates: September 2024

Entry Requirements: 75-85% from Standard 12 for CBSE passouts.

Application process: Applications for September 2024 are open. There is no application fee.

Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2024 entry is AED 126,309 (USD 35,000 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in installments.

Scholarship: Scholarship options are designed to benefit all students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire program across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

For September 2024 entry, scholarships of up to 30% to all students based on academic performance if being offered by the university, mentioned the official press release.

For more information regarding the program, scholarship, and other details regarding the admission procedure, visit the official website of The University of Birmingham Dubai.

Also Read: Study abroad: Applying to UK Universities? Here are five things every student must know before submitting applications