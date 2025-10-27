University of Queensland & IIT Delhi open applications for joint PhD programme commencing July 2026

The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have announced the opening of Expressions of Interest (EoI) for their prestigious Joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programme, commencing in July 2026. University of Queensland & IIT Delhi have begun applications for joint PhD programme. Check details here. (Agency file photo)

The collaborative programme offers candidates the opportunity to undertake cutting-edge research under the supervision of leading academics from both institutions while experiencing the academic environments of India and Australia.

Graduates will be awarded a joint PhD degree from UQ and IIT Delhi upon successful completion.

Applications are invited from exceptional candidates across diverse disciplines, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities, and Social Sciences. EoIs can be submitted online until 7.00 pm (IST) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, via the official website.

For prospective students, online information sessions will also be orgainsed on November 11 and December 10 where they can get more information about the programme structure, eligibility, and application process.

The UQ-IIT Delhi Joint PhD Programme exemplifies the growing commitment between Australia and India to promote high-impact research collaborations, foster innovation, and strengthen academic ties.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on October 24 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between KVS and any IIT for STEM outreach and is a step towards formalising the ongoing collaboration between the two in various capacities. This includes encouraging students from KV schools in Delhi-NCR to participate in the Sci Tech Spins (STS) Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

STS completed eight sessions at IITD this year, engaging school students (classes 9 to 12) from various institutions across Delhi NCR, with a special focus on participants from Government schools, particularly from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). Approximately 3000 students from KVs participated in this popular series in 2025.