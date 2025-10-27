MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector & Subedar at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has opened the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025.
The application correction window will remain open from October 27 to November 15, 2025.
Application fee
General/Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC/EWS categories should pay ₹100 as application fee.
The board will conduct the recruitment examination on January 9, 2026, in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.