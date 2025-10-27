Edit Profile
    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector & Subedar at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for Sub-Inspector & Subedar in MP Police at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:05 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has opened the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window for Sub-Inspector & Subedar is open at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given here.
    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window for Sub-Inspector & Subedar is open at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

    Candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR MP POLICE SI RECRUITMENT 2025

    The application correction window will remain open from October 27 to November 15, 2025.

    Application fee

    General/Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of 200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC/EWS categories should pay 100 as application fee.

    The board will conduct the recruitment examination on January 9, 2026, in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

    Also read: MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download hall tickets here

    Vacancy details

    As per the official advertisement, the board aims to fill around 500 posts through this recruitment drive. The details are given below:

    1. Subedar: 28 vacancies
    2. Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies
    3. Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies

    The scale of pay for all posts is Level 9 : 36200-114800.

    Read official advertisement

    For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.

