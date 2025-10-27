MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector & Subedar at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has opened the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window for Sub-Inspector & Subedar is open at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR MP POLICE SI RECRUITMENT 2025 The application correction window will remain open from October 27 to November 15, 2025.

Application fee General/Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC/EWS categories should pay ₹100 as application fee.

The board will conduct the recruitment examination on January 9, 2026, in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

Vacancy details As per the official advertisement, the board aims to fill around 500 posts through this recruitment drive. The details are given below:

Subedar: 28 vacancies Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies The scale of pay for all posts is Level 9 : 36200-114800.