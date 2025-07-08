University of Sheffield invites applications for MA Politics, Governance and Public Policy course starting in September

The University of Sheffield has invited applications for its MA Politics, Governance and Public Policy course, which will start in September 2025. University of Sheffield invites applications for MA in Politics, Governance and Public Policy(Handout)

The university said in a press release that this course explores how policymakers actually make policy, the impact of these processes on governance, and how governing systems, in turn shape policy making.

“The course helps students answer these questions at every level of governance where political authority is exercised, from the very smallest local authority to large international organisations. It balances state-of-the-art academic theory with real-world practice to prepare students for working in the world of policymaking.”

“In this course, students will explore the complexity of contemporary governance. They will examine its effects on the policymaking process, the multiplicity of actors involved in it, their powers to affect it, and the constraints under which they operate.”

Applicants must have a three or four-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60 per cent from a recognised university in a relevant subject.

An overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or its equivalent, is also required. The annual fee for this course is £24,950 for overseas students.

The university said students of this course will get guidance from expert academic staff who specialise in governance and public policy. They will address several questions, including some of the following :

What can different kinds of policymakers operating in different governing contexts actually achieve?

How do global development policies designed by transnational organisations influence?

Why are more and more public governance functions taken on by private actors, and who wins and loses from this process?

Where should the governing authority for particular policies be located between the sub-national, national and international levels?

What theories and concepts can we utilise to help us better understand these processes?

The course is for both students who have studied politics and public policy and those with no academic experience in the domain.

“This degree attracts a hugely diverse student body. Some students may have already studied politics and public policy previously and want to further their knowledge. Others have come from other social science backgrounds and wish to specialise, while bringing knowledge and theory from an alternate academic perspective.”

The course also welcomes students with no academic experience in the subject, who might have experience working in sectors such as the military, petrochemicals or financial risk compliance, and wish to further their knowledge, the university added.

Further information, candidates can visit the official website at https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2025/politics-governance-and-public-policy-ma