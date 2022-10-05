Home / Education / Admissions / UOHYD Admissions 2022: Registration date extended for PG & Integrated PG courses

UOHYD Admissions 2022: Registration date extended for PG & Integrated PG courses

Published on Oct 05, 2022 07:57 PM IST

UOHYD admissions 2022 registration date has been extended for PG and Integrated PG courses. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Hyderabad has extended the registration date for UOHYD Admissions 2022. The admissions for post graduate and integrated post graduate courses last date to apply is till October 20 and October 12, 2022. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site of UOHYD at acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for 16 integrated PG programs from among the candidates those who have written the CUET–UG 2022 examinations and for 41 PG programs. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here 

UOHYD Admissions 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of UOHYD at acad.uohyd.ac.in.
  • Click on UOHYD Admissions 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the admission link to apply.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UOHYD.

