UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat Allotment Result today at mjpru.ac.in

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University will release UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result on October 9, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released for Rank 1 to 75000 candidates who have appeared for the counselling round.

The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over. Candidates can check latest updates below.

