UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat Allotment Result today at mjpru.ac.in
UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat allotment result will be releasing today, October 9, 2022. The result can be checked on mjpru.ac.in. Candidates can check latest updates below.
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University will release UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result on October 9, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released for Rank 1 to 75000 candidates who have appeared for the counselling round.
The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over. Candidates can check latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST
UP BEd 2022: Registration dates
The registration period had begun on September 30 and had ended on October 7, 2022.
Oct 09, 2022 11:47 AM IST
UP BEd 2022: Six phases of counselling process
There will be six phases of UP BEd 2022 counselling procedure, including pool and direct admission.
Oct 09, 2022 11:43 AM IST
UP BEd counselling date 2022
Oct 09, 2022 11:37 AM IST
UP BEd counselling allotment result: Releasing today
Oct 09, 2022 11:31 AM IST
UP BEd counselling 2022 schedule
The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 7, 2022. The choice filling link was available on October 8, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022.
Oct 09, 2022 11:24 AM IST
UP BEd counselling 2022 fees
Those candidates who were allotted seat in Round 1 but did not pay the seat confirmation fee will have to pay full fees of ₹51,900 ( ₹51250 as college fee and ₹650 as counselling registration fee) if they participate in the pool counselling. The advance college fee of ₹5000 they had paid in round 1 will not be refunded.
Oct 09, 2022 11:17 AM IST
UP BEd counselling 2022 documents required
- Printout of the provisional allotment cum confirmation letter
- Copy of Application form, Admit Card and score card of the B.Ed JEE 2022
- Proof of Date of Birth: Class 10 certificate
- All Mark Sheets and Certificates up to qualifying examination
- Category, sub category and weightage certificates in original in the prescribed format.
- Original photo ID issued by government
- Two passport sized photographs of candidates
- Copies of all fee receipts
Oct 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST
UP BEd counselling 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Oct 09, 2022 11:02 AM IST
UP BEd counselling: No time disclosed
The varsity has not released the time of release of seat allotment result. The date for release of seat allotment result is October 9, 2022.
Oct 09, 2022 10:55 AM IST
UP BEd 2022: Seat allotment result releasing today
