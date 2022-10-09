Home / Education / Admissions / UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat Allotment Result today at mjpru.ac.in
Live

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat Allotment Result today at mjpru.ac.in

admissions
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat allotment result will be releasing today, October 9, 2022. The result can be checked on mjpru.ac.in. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates
UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University will release UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result on October 9, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. 

The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released for Rank 1 to 75000 candidates who have appeared for the counselling round. 

The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    UP BEd 2022: Registration dates

    The registration period had begun on September 30 and had ended on October 7, 2022.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    UP BEd 2022: Six phases of counselling process

    There will be six phases of UP BEd 2022 counselling procedure, including pool and direct admission.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling date 2022

    The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over. 

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling allotment result: Releasing today 

    UP BEd counselling allotment result will be released today, October 9, 2022. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling 2022 schedule

    The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 7, 2022. The choice filling link was available on October 8, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling 2022 fees

    Those candidates who were allotted seat in Round 1 but did not pay the seat confirmation fee will have to pay full fees of 51,900 ( 51250 as college fee and 650 as counselling registration fee) if they participate in the pool counselling. The advance college fee of 5000 they had paid in round 1 will not be refunded. 

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling 2022 documents required

    1. Printout of the provisional allotment cum confirmation letter
    2. Copy of Application form, Admit Card and score card of the B.Ed JEE 2022
    3. Proof of Date of Birth: Class 10 certificate
    4. All Mark Sheets and Certificates up to qualifying examination
    5. Category, sub category and weightage certificates in original in the prescribed format. 
    6. Original photo ID issued by government
    7. Two passport sized photographs of candidates 
    8. Copies of all fee receipts
  • Oct 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

    Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    UP BEd counselling: No time disclosed 

    The varsity has not released the time of release of seat allotment result. The date for release of seat allotment result is October 9, 2022. 

  • Oct 09, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    UP BEd 2022: Seat allotment result releasing today 

    UP BEd 2022 seat allotment result will be released today, October 9, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available on the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat Allotment Result today at mjpru.ac.in

admissions
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates: Seat allotment result will be releasing today, October 9, 2022. The result can be checked on mjpru.ac.in. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates(HT Representative Image)
UP BEd 2022 Counselling Live Updates(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG Phase I and II ends tomorrow at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:36 AM IST

DU Admissions 2022 registration for UG Phase I and II will end tomorrow, October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

DU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG Phase I and II ends tomorrow at du.ac.in
DU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG Phase I and II ends tomorrow at du.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mjpru.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:07 AM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result will be released today for Round 1. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mjpru.ac.in
UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mjpru.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date for UG, PG courses extended

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 09:48 AM IST

IGNOU July 2022 Session registration date for UG, PG courses have been extended, October 10, 2022. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date for UG, PG courses extended
IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date for UG, PG courses extended
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:56 AM IST

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates have been revised. The counselling dates have been revised for Round 6 to 8. Candidates can check the official revised schedule below.

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here
JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

MP NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in

admissions
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:31 PM IST

DME Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UP 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
MP NEET UP 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

DU admission 2022: University releases data of registered UG candidates

admissions
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:21 PM IST

DU UG Admission 2022: Registration and choice filling for DU UG admission 2022 will close on October 10.

DU admission 2022: University releases data of registered UG candidates (Representative image/HT Archive)
DU admission 2022: University releases data of registered UG candidates (Representative image/HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org

admissions
Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:36 AM IST

COMEDK UGET allotment result 2022 for the first round today on comedk.org at 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org(HT file)
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

DU Admissions: B.Com at Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular choices among aspirants

admissions
Published on Oct 08, 2022 10:58 AM IST

DU Admissions: Till 5:30 am on Saturday, 37,566 candidates had listed B.Com at Ramjas College as one of their choices, making it the most opted college-course combination so far.

DU Admissions: B.Com at Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular choices among aspirants
DU Admissions: B.Com at Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular choices among aspirants
PTI | ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JoSAA 2022 round 4 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, check time

admissions
Published on Oct 08, 2022 10:42 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8 at josaa.nic.in and candidates can check it with their JEE Main login details.

JoSAA 2022 round 4 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, check time(HT file)
JoSAA 2022 round 4 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, check time(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS begins registrations on bfuhs.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: NEET qualified eligible candidates can apply for Punjab's state quota admissions on bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS begins registrations on bfuhs.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS begins registrations on bfuhs.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

MHT CET counselling provisional merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org

admissions
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:44 PM IST

MHT CET counselling: Candidates who registered for the counselling process, can now check the provisional merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET counselling 2022 for Maharashtra state/all India candidates.(fe2022.mahacet.org)
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET counselling 2022 for Maharashtra state/all India candidates.(fe2022.mahacet.org)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Kerala NEET counselling 2022 begins, submit marks on cee.kerala.gov.in

admissions
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Kerala NEET Counselling 2022: Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test has been asked to submit their details on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET counselling 2022 begins, submit marks on cee.kerala.gov.in(HT Representative Image)
Kerala NEET counselling 2022 begins, submit marks on cee.kerala.gov.in(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MHT CET counselling provisional merit list tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

admissions
Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:24 PM IST

MHT CET counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the provisional merit list for MHT CET counselling 2022 on Friday, October 7, 2022.

MHT CET counselling 2022: Candidates who registered for the counselling process, will be able to check the merit list once it is released.(HT file)
MHT CET counselling 2022: Candidates who registered for the counselling process, will be able to check the merit list once it is released.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins on October 8

admissions
Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:51 PM IST

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration begins on October 8, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins on October 8(Agencies/file)
TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins on October 8(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out