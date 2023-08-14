Home / Education / Admissions / UP BTech Counselling 2023 Live: Round 1 seat allotment result today on uptac.admissions.nic.in
Live

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Live: Round 1 seat allotment result today on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Aug 14, 2023 10:14 AM IST
OPEN APP

UP BTech Round 1 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The result will be announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Round 1 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is going to release Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, August 14. The result will be announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates
UP BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates(HT Photo)

After the result is announced, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16.

This counselling is being conducted for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 qualified candidates. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of CUET UG 2023 are considered.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on UP BTech counselling.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 14, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    UP BTech counselling 2023: What after allotment result?

    After seat allotment results, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16.

  • Aug 14, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Where to check UP BTech counselling result 2023

    Candidates can check UP BTech seat allotment results on uptac.admissions.nic.in, once it is announced. 

  • Aug 14, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today

    AKTU is going to announce seat allotment results for the first round of UP BTech counselling 2023 today, August 14. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh admissions

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in

admissions
Updated on Aug 14, 2023 12:04 PM IST

TS ICET counselling 2023: Registration begins on Sept 6, deadline for application submission is Sept 11.

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Last date to apply for MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling, choice locking tomorrow

Candidates who are yet to register for MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling can do it on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling 2023 last date to apply today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
admissions
Published on Aug 14, 2023 10:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Live: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today

UP BTech Round 1 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The result will be announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates(HT Photo)
admissions
Updated on Aug 14, 2023 10:14 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration ends tomorrow

Registration for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling ends tomorrow. Candidates can register online at cetcell.net.in.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration ends on August 14
admissions
Published on Aug 13, 2023 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing on August 14

Delhi University to release the second BTech allotment list tomorrow at 5 p.m.

DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing on August 14
admissions
Published on Aug 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today

Candidates can apply for PG Medical and PG Dental courses through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in till 6 pm.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
admissions
Published on Aug 13, 2023 01:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result today on uptac.admissions.nic.in

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Candidates who have applied for it through JEE Main 2023 can check seat allotment results on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result releasing today on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
admissions
Updated on Aug 14, 2023 08:34 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the dates below.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration begins at mahacet.org. The direct link to apply is given below.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at mahacet.org(HT File Photo)
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 01:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MU LLM CET 2023 registration process begins at mu.ac.in, get link to apply

The University of Mumbai starts registration for MU LLM CET 2023. Apply online by August 21. The exam is on August 31.

MU LLM CET 2023 registration process begins at mu.ac.in
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 12:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023: Application process ends on August 14, notice at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023 application process ends on August 14. Candidates to check the notice at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023: Application process ends on August 14, notice at osmania.ac.in(Mint)
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result out at tneaonline.org, link here

TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result out at tneaonline.org, link here
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 09:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Provisional seat allotment results out

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results, direct link at tneaonline.org
admissions
Updated on Aug 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TNEA 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

TNEA 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result has been released today, August 12, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to check results.

TNEA 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (HT Photo)
admissions
Updated on Aug 12, 2023 09:44 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here
admissions
Published on Aug 12, 2023 08:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out