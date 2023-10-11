News / Education / Admissions / UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 01:53 PM IST

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round schedule has been released at dgme.up.gov.in.

Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates can check the stray vacancy round schedule on the official website of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule released (HT File Photo)
As per the official schedule, the online registration begins on October 12 and will end on October 13, 2023. The date of deposition of registration and security money is from October 12 to October 14, 2023. The merit list will be displayed on October 14, 2023.

The online choice filling can be done from October 14 to October 16, 2023 and the allotment result will be displayed on October 17, 2023. The allotment letters and admission can be downloaded by candidates who have been allotted a seat from October 18 to October 20, 2023.

To participate in stray vacancy round, it will be mandatory for all eligible candidates to register themselves online by depositing the registration fee of 2000/-. Only those candidates will be eligible for stray vacancy round who have not been allotted any seat through first, second and mop up round of counselling.

The security money is 30000 for government medical or dental colleges, 2 lakh for private medical colleges and 1 lakh for private dental colleges is mandatory to be deposited online by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGME, UP.

