UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check Round 2 allotment results at upneet.gov.in

The UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 allotment results are scheduled for September 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the counselling round for MBBS/BDS seats can check the allotment order on the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The steps to check the Round 2 seat allotment results.

As per the revised schedule, candidates will be able to download allotment letters & proceed for admissions from September 25 to 27, September 29 to 30, and on October 3, 2025.

The online registration and uploading of documents was carried out from September 10 to 18, up to 11 AM. Depositing registration and security money was also required to be done during this period.

The choice-filling window was open from September 19 to 23, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check round 2 seat allotment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the allotment results:

1. Visit the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to results section under UP NEET UG Counselling 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check your seat allotment results.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.