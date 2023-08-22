UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on August 22, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 1 counselling, can check the result through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing today (HT file)

As per the schedule, the online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee will be done from August 23 to August 26, 2023. The round 1 document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be from August 23 to August 26, 2023.

UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The classes will commence on September 5, 2023 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

