VITEEE 2021 slot booking begins, direct link and details

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Monday, May 17, started slot booking for its upcoming Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 (VITEEE 2021). Students who have completed their applications for VITEEE 2021 can book their slots for mock tests and exams through the official website of VIT at https://vit.ac.in/

Earlier VITEEE-21 was scheduled as Computer Based Test (CBT) in various cities through the centers across India & abroad from June 18 to June 26. However, now the examination will be Online Remote Proctored Examination (OPRE) and will be conducted on May 28, 29 and 31.

Slot booking will be available till May 21. Slot booking is mandatory for the actual VITEEE OPER and E admit card will be generated after the slot booking.

The Mock Test will be conducted to avoid confusion in the time of logging in for actual VITEEE.

VITEEE 2021: Direct link for slot booking log in page

VITEEE slot booking procedure

Visit the official website of VIT

On the homepage click on the hyperlink that reads “VITEEE slot booking open”.

Key in your credentials

Book the slots

Download your e admit card

Meanwhile, the last date to fill VITEEE application is May 20.

NOTE: Kindly book the slots keeping your final VITEEE test date in mind. Further, any request for change in slots will not be entertained. If the applicant fails to book the slot, the slot will be booked automatically and e-admit card will be sent to the applicants by email with an alert as SMS. The E-admit card and valid government ID proof in original should be ready for verification at the time of VITEEE.( Both Hard & Soft Copy).