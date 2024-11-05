VITEEE 2025: B.Tech entrance exam registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link and important dates here

Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT, has commenced the VITEEE 2025 registration process for B.tech admissions. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination can submit their applications on the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2025: Registrations for B.Tech entrance exam has commenced at viteee.vit.ac.in. Candidates can check application link and important dates here. (Image source: viteee.vit.ac.in/screenshot)

The deadline to submit applications is March 31, 2025.

Notably, the examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 21 to April 27, 2025, as informed in the official website.

The results, on the other hand, will likely be out on April 30, 2025. The counselling process is tentatively scheduled for May 2025.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for VITEEE 2025, applicants have to meet the following eligibility conditions:

Should be a Resident / Non-Resident Indian National / OCI / PIO Holder. Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2003. Candidates who fail to produce birth certificate in original as proof of their age at the time of counselling will be disqualified. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Education qualifications:

Prospective candidates should have either completed or shall be appearing in 2025 in any one of the following qualifying examinations:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University. General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level. High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva. (Physics & Mathematics - HL, Chemistry - SL). Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with minimum of 5 subjects as recognized by central board.

Applicants who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India will need to produce an equivalence certificate to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 Examination with grade/CGPA converted to percentage.

Candidates who have appeared for multiple board examinations in the same academic year will not be eligible for VITEEE 2025.

Indian nationals seeking admission for B.tech admissions must compulsorily appear in VITEEE 2025, the official website states.

Meanwhile, in case VITEEE 2025 gets cancelled due to natural calamities or causes beyond the control of the institute, qualifying criteria may be substituted with higher secondary marks.

VITEEE 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for VITEEE 2025:

Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. On the home page, go to the registration section and key in the details asked. Enter the necessary credentials to login. Fill up the VITEEE 2025 application form. Pay the application fee and submit. Verify all particulars and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.