WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today

Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will release WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on February 9, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment result can be checked through the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, the round 1 allotment result shall release at 4 pm on February 9. The round 1 admission will be conducted from February 10 to February 12 till 4 pm. Also, the last date for seat surrender for candidates admitted in Round 1 is till February 12, 2022. There shall be no facility for seat surrender in Round 2 or later.

WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

Candidates who want to check the Round 1 seat allotment result can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of WBMCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON