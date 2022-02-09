WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today
Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will release WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on February 9, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment result can be checked through the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in.
As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, the round 1 allotment result shall release at 4 pm on February 9. The round 1 admission will be conducted from February 10 to February 12 till 4 pm. Also, the last date for seat surrender for candidates admitted in Round 1 is till February 12, 2022. There shall be no facility for seat surrender in Round 2 or later.
WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result
Candidates who want to check the Round 1 seat allotment result can do it through these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in.
- Click on WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the seat allotment result and download it.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates can check more related details through the official site of WBMCC.