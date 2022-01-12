WBJEE 2022: Last date to submit applications extended, here’s how to apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the last date of submitting online applications for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online on the WBJEEB website https://wbjeeb.nic.in/ .

The last date of submitting applications online is 6pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates, the last date of online application has been extended till January 16, 2022 (Sunday) 6 pm,” the official notice read.

How to apply for WBJEE 2022

1. Visit https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Apply for WB JEE 2022’ link

3. Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’

4. A new page will open

5. Read all Instructions Carefully

6. Click on ‘I Agree’

7. Enter your Credentials and Click ‘Submit’

8. Exam Fees Payment page will open

9. Pay online via Netbanking, Debit or Credit Cards

10. The Application Process is Complete

Candidates are advised to read the WBJEE 2022 information bulletin and important instructions carefully before applying. “The other details, terms and conditions as stipulated in the published Information Bulletin of the WBJEE 2022 shall remain unchanged,” the notice added.

WBJEE 2022 will conduct an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination tentatively on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 will be held for admission in undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in different universities, Government colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes of West Bengal for the academic year 2022-23.