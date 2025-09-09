Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to check

WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 will be releasing today, September 9, 2025. The steps to check results is given here. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will be releasing WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 9, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Round 2 counselling can find the link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to check

The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from September 9 to September 11, 2025.

WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Round 2 is the last and final round, and there is no scope for further upgradation. It is essential to note that if the seat is upgraded, the earlier allotment will be cancelled, and the seat will then be allotted to other deserving candidates as per merit.

If the candidate did not get any allotment in Round 1 and got a fresh allotment in Round 2 then the candidate must pay a seat acceptance fee of 5000/- and download the allotment letter. The candidate then reports to the allotted Institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for verification. Otherwise, the allotment will be cancelled and he/she will be debarred from any seat allotment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

