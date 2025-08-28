WBJEE counselling 2025: Registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2025 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can apply for West Bengal JEE counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in. Registration for WBJEE counselling 2025 begins today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to the counselling schedule, the online registration process will end on September 1. This is also the deadline for locking of choices.

WBJEEB will announce the seat allotment result for the first round on September 3. The seat acceptance fee payment window will open on September 3 and close on September 7.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule for WBJEE counselling 2025 here.

Candidates who have a rank (GMR/PMR) in WBJEE 2025 and/or JEE Main 2025 and meet other eligibility criteria as per the information bulletin can apply for WBJEE counselling.

All interested candidates must register for the counselling process in the first round. Those who don't will not be considered for seat allotment in any of the rounds.

WBJEE counselling 2025: How to register

To apply for WBJEE counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Go to the WBJEE exam page and open the registration link for WBJEE counselling 2025.

3. Provide the requested information and login.

4. Fill out the registration form, pay the registration fee.

5. Once done, submit the form.

6. Save a copy of the final page for later reference.

Once the registration process is over, candidates can proceed to fill out their choices.

The registration fee for WBJEE counselling is ₹500, and it is non-refundable.

Result of WBJEE 2025 was declared on August 22 along with the final answer key.

WBJEE results 2025 were announced on August 22, 2025, and the final answer key was released on the same day.

The exam was held on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm.