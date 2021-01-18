XAT results 2021 declared at xlri.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.
Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has declared the results for Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.
The XLRI conducted the XAT 2021 examination on January 3, 2021.
Direct link to check XAT results 2021.
How to check XAT results 2021:
Visit the official website at xlri.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "XAT 2021 results announced"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The XAT results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds
- As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AYUSH counselling 2020: Registration for third round will begin on Jan 19
- Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT- MBA 2021 admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Jan 31
- Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications
- The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCECE ITICAT counselling registration to begin from Jan 15, check key dates
- BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox