XAT results 2021 declared at xlri.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has declared the results for Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.

The XLRI conducted the XAT 2021 examination on January 3, 2021.

Direct link to check XAT results 2021.

How to check XAT results 2021:

Visit the official website at xlri.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "XAT 2021 results announced"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The XAT results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

