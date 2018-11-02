Admit card for IBPS Mains 2018 released, download before November 11
The admit card can be downloaded before November 11. The examination will be conducted on November 18.education Updated: Nov 02, 2018 15:06 IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main examination. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary test can download the call letter through the official website, ibps.in before November 11, 2018.
How to download IBPS Mains admit card
1: Visit the official website
2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link on the homepage
3:Enter registration number and roll number
4: Admit card will appear on the screen
5: Download the admit card
6. Take a print out for further reference.
Syllabus for Mains examination
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude — 45 questions carrying 60 marks
General Economy/ Banking Awareness — 40 questions, 40 marks
English Language — 35 questions, 40 marks
Data Analysis & Interpretation — 35 questions, 60 marks
English Language (Letter writing and essay) — 2 questions, 25 marks
