Admit card released: ESIC 2018 mains admit card, here’s how to download

Admit card for the mains examination of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation of India (ESIC) for the post of Social Security Officer (SSO)/Manager Gr-II/Superintendent is released on Friday, November 23. Candidates can download it before December 15.

The examination is held in three phases - prelims and mains, followed by computer skill test and descriptive test.The mains examination will be held on December 15.

How to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website esic.nic.in recruitment section.

Click on the scrolling notification that reads Click here to download Call Letters for appearing in Phase II Main Exam. for the post of SSO - 2018.

The dialogue box will open.

Fill in the required details - registration number/ roll number and password

Fill in the captcha and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed.

Download and take a print out.

Click here to check the official notification and exam pattern

The prelims exam is conducted for 100 marks while the mains is conducted for 200 marks. The final phase of ESIC recruitment, which is computer skill test & descriptive test is conducted for 20 and 50 marks respectively.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 13:07 IST