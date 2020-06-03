e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AIIMS Entrance Admit Card for July- August session to be released today, here’s how to download

AIIMS Entrance Admit Card for July- August session to be released today, here’s how to download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit card for its entrance exam for July/ August session 2020 today. Here’s how to download the admit card.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Entrance admit card today
AIIMS Entrance admit card today(ANI)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit card for its entrance exam for July/ August session 2020 today. Candidates who have applied for AIIMS entrance exam will be able to download their admit cards online at aiimsexams.org. The exam will be conducted on June 11.

The AIIMS entrance admit card will be uploaded on the official website by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier the AIIMS entrance exam was scheduled to be held on June 5 which has been postponed to June 11 due to Covid-19.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials. The admit card will be uploaded on Wednesday, the 3rd June, 2020 by 05:00 pm,” the official notification reads.

“All advisories / guidelines of Govt. of India, regarding social distancing and sanitization will be followed at all examination centres,” the notice further reads.

How to download AIIMS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Click on the admit card link scrolling on the top of homepage

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In