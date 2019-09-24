AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 released at aiimsexams.org, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:01 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the results for AIIMS Nursing officer recruitment exam 2019 on September 24, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website, at aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill 503 vacancies of nursing officers- Grade B in Delhi Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Sucheta Kriplani Hospita and in Kalawati Saran Children Hospital. The computer based examination was held on September 15, 2019, at different centres across the country.

Pay scale:

Nursing Officer, Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the Recruitment tab appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link, ‘Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi & Four Central Govt. Hospitals(RML,VMMC,LHMC&KSCH),’ appearing under the Nursing officer section in a drop down box format on the webpage

5.Key in your credentials and login

6.Your result will appear on the display screen

7.Download and take its print out for any future reference.

